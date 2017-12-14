French authorities say a school bus and train have collided
PARIS — French authorities say there has been a "serious rail accident" in southern France involving a school bus and a regional train.
The Pyrenees-Orientales authority tweeted that the collision occurred Thursday afternoon on a railway crossing at a small town some 15
Emergency services have been deployed to the site of the accident.
French officials could not give The Associated Press any further details and didn't immediately know whether the accident had caused any injuries or deaths.
