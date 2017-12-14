Life / Travel

French authorities say a school bus and train have collided

PARIS — French authorities say there has been a "serious rail accident" in southern France involving a school bus and a regional train.

The Pyrenees-Orientales authority tweeted that the collision occurred Thursday afternoon on a railway crossing at a small town some 15 kilometres (9 miles) west of Perpignan, close to the border with Spain.

Emergency services have been deployed to the site of the accident.

French officials could not give The Associated Press any further details and didn't immediately know whether the accident had caused any injuries or deaths.

