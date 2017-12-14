Life / Travel

Hawaii leaders pledge to cut fossil-fuel vehicles by 2045

HONOLULU — The leaders of Hawaii have pledged to eliminate the use of fossil-fuel-powered ground transportation vehicles by 2045.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that four of the state's mayors made the pledge on Tuesday.

The plan is to have private vehicles in the state fueled by renewable energy by 2035 and public vehicles by 2045.

The plan does not apply to air or sea transportation.

Ground transportation accounts for more than 25 per cent of the state's consumption of imported fossil fuels.

Josh Stanbro, Honolulu's chief resilience officer, said renewable energy is not just smart from an environmental standpoint, but it should also save the government money.

Stanbro says the electric vehicles that the city uses today cost a third less in operation and maintenance costs than do fossil-fueled counterparts.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

