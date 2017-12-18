Saranac Lake to host snowshoe festival
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — The Adirondack Mountain village of Saranac Lake got a taste of snowshoe racing early this year and now has created its own event.
The Adirondack Snowshoe Fest (https://www.facebook.com/AdirondackSnowshoeFest/ ) is set for late February as the area tries to promote its brand to boost local tourism a year after it hosted the 2017 World Snowshoe Championships.
That event attracted more than 400 competitors from over 15 nations, even though it was nearly
Adirondack Snowshoe Fest organizers are putting together a two-day weekend event package in hopes that many participants will decide to stay overnight. The festival will feature a series of races for all skill levels plus entertainment options.
