A look at travel lists: Where to go in 2018
AFAR MAGAZINE: Abu Dhabi; Athens; Bhutan; Big Sur, California; Dundee, Scotland; Faroe Islands; France; Guatemala; Haida Gwaii, British Colombia; Kazakhstan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Mexico City; Northern California wine country; Palau; Seattle; Sun Valley, Idaho; Tromso, Norway; Twin Cities, Minnesota. AFAR's Traveler's Choice Destination Awards (based on votes from readers): U.S. road trip, California; European city, Barcelona; adventure, Torres Del Paine, Chile; Caribbean/Mexico Beach: Turks & Caicos; wine region, Bordeaux; arts & culture, Cape Town, South Africa; U.S. beach: Manele Bay, Lanai, Hawaii; Asian/Middle Eastern city: Tokyo; U.S. city, Austin; epic trip: overwater bungalow in French Polynesia; global festival, Day of the Dead; sports event, 2018 Winter Olympics; food destination, Paris; ski destination, St. Moritz, Switzerland; water sports destination, Fiji.
BOOKING.COM: Top 10 emerging destinations (highest increase in bookings from 2016 to 2017): Sapporo, Japan; Nashville; Bucharest, Romania; Zakopane, Poland; Taitung City, Taiwan; Brisbane, Australia; Bogota, Colombia; Portland, Oregon; Lima, Peru; Hanover, Germany.
DK EYEWITNESS TRAVEL (guidebook publishers): South Africa, Chile, Malta, Norway, Northern France, Japan, Pacific Northwest, Singapore, United Kingdom, India.
FODOR'S: First 10 on a list of 52 destinations: Marrakesh, Morocco; Cook Islands; Salar de Tunupa, Bolivia; Split, Croatia; Kuwait; Memphis; Armenia; Mongolia; Dublin; Belize.
FROMMER'S: Lake District, Cumbria, England; Nicaragua; Mauritius; Malta; County Clare, Ireland; Bisbee, Arizona; St. Helena; Jordan; Gotthard Panorama Express, Switzerland; San Antonio, Texas; Colombia; Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India; New Orleans; Hamburg, Germany; Faroe Islands; Juneau, Alaska; Mekong River; the Caribbean.
INSTAGRAM: Emerging beaches and islands, based on year-over-year growth of geotag check-ins: Miami-South Beach; Boracay, Philippines; Sochi, Russia; Phi Phi Islands, Thailand; San Andres Island, Colombia; Bondi Beach, Sydney; Arraial Do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro; Waikiki Beach-Honolulu; Penang Island, Malaysia; Kuta Beach, Pantai Kuta, Bali, Indonesia.
LONELY PLANET: Top 10 countries: Chile, South Korea, Portugal, Djibouti, New Zealand, Malta, Georgia, Mauritius, China, South Africa. Top 10 cities: Seville, Spain; Detroit; Canberra, Australia; Hamburg, Germany; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Antwerp, Belgium; Matera, Italy; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Guanajuato, Mexico; Oslo, Norway. Top 10 regions: Belfast & the Causeway Coast, Northern Ireland; Alaska; Julian Alps, Slovenia; Languedoc-Roussilon, France; Kii Peninsula, Japan; Aeolian Islands, Italy; Southern U.S.; Lahaul and Spiti, India; Bahia, Brazil; Los Haitises National Park, Dominican Republic. Top 10 best value: Tallinn, Estonia; Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain; Arizona; La Paz, Bolivia; Poland; Essaouira, Morocco; United Kingdom; Baja California, Mexico; Jacksonville, Florida; Hunan, China.
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC: Harar, Ethiopia; Jujuy Province, Argentina; Tbilisi, Georgia; Sydney, Australia; Oaxaca, Mexico; Vienna; North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii; Malmo, Sweden; Jordan Trail; Dublin; Madagascar; Santiago, Chile; Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Cleveland, Ohio; Tetouan, Morocco; Seoraksan National Park, South Korea; Albania; San Antonio, Texas; Labrador, Canada; Friesland, Netherlands; Ruaha National Park, Tanzania.
ROBB REPORT: Napa Valley; Buenos Aires; Burgenstock, Switzerland; Shanghai; Rwanda; St. Barts; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Antarctica; New Orleans; Cambodia; Mexico City; Iceland; Toronto; Hamburg, Germany; Malta; Israel; Botswana; St. Kitts; Marrakech, Morocco; Newport, Rhode Island; Russia.
TRAVEL LEADERS: Top 15 from survey of luxury travel agents: Italy, European river cruise, Mediterranean cruise, U.S., Ireland, Australia, Mexico, Caribbean cruise, France, Iceland, Jamaica, South Africa, England, Greece, New Zealand and Spain (last two tied for 15th)
TRAVEL + LEISURE MAGAZINE: First 10 on a list of 50: Solta, Croatia; Greenville, South Carolina; Grenada; Buenos Aires; Los Cabos, Mexico; Walla Walla Valley, Washington; Uzbekistan; Egypt; Marrakesh, Morocco; Fiji.
U.S. TOUR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION: Off-the-beaten path: Iceland, Colombia, Vietnam. Most popular: Australia, Spain, Iceland and Italy (tied for third), France and Japan. U.S.: California, Florida and Hawaii (tied for second), New York, Alaska and Nevada (tied for fourth) and Washington, D.C.
