Fort Ticonderoga gets state grant to restore historic house
A
A
Share via Email
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. — Fort Ticonderoga has been awarded a nearly $2.5 million state grant to restore a historic structure that's considered one of the nation's first summer homes.
The
Officials say they'll use the $2.45 million grant for the restoration of The Pavilion, built as a summer home in 1826 by William Ferris Pell, a wealthy New York merchant who bought the fort and the surrounding property six years earlier.
The Pavilion later became one of the first hotels in the Adirondacks.
Plans for the structure include new indoor and outdoor dining facilities, a museum shop, restrooms and event space.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.