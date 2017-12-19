From Malta to Minneapolis, a look at where to go in 2018
NEW YORK — It's that time of year when
Destinations that will be getting attention in 2018 include Pyeongchang, South Korea, hosting the Olympics: Minneapolis, hosting the Super Bowl; Russia, hosting the World Cup; European capitals of culture Leeuwarden in the Netherlands and Valletta in Malta; and two American cities marking tricentennials: San Antonio, Texas, and New Orleans.
Mexico City has been designated the sixth World Design Capital and the first city in the Americas to receive the title.
And England is suddenly a pop culture darling, thanks to everything from the Netflix series "The Crown" to the critically acclaimed Winston Churchill movie "The Darkest Hour" to the upcoming real-world royal wedding of American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
