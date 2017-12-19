New York state acquires Vroman's Nose hiking area
A
A
Share via Email
FULTON, N.Y. — The state of New York has acquired a 139-acre mountain in the Schoharie Valley known as Vroman's Nose.
There's a popular hiking trail to its 600-foot cliffs giving an expansive view of the flat farmland around Route 30 in the town of Fulton. The mountaintop features a broad, flat rock area commonly known as the "dance floor."
Susan Vroman Walker is a descendant of the family the mountain is named for. She says the
The mountain's popularity has surged in recent years thanks to social media. Visitors have increased from 4,000 in 2003 to nearly 13,000 in 2017.
The summit trail connects with the 350-mile-long (
___
Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.