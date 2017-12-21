Life / Travel

Remains found at Grand Canyon thought to be California hiker

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park rangers say remains have been found that are believed to be those of a California hiker who went missing in June.

The National Park Service announced Thursday that people on a private river rafting trip discovered remains while on a day hike. Rangers found evidence indicating the remains are those of 72-year-old Raafat "Ralph" Amin Nasser-Eddin of Los Angeles.

Nasser-Eddin was reported overdue on June 12 and matched the description of a person reported to park rangers as being disoriented at a canyon camping area the day before. A dayslong search was fruitless.

The remains were found Wednesday nearly 3 miles from his last known location near Hermit Camp. The Coconino County medical examiner will confirm the identity.

