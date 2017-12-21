Widow who refused to sell house changes mind; gets $1.5M
A
A
Share via Email
ORLANDO, Fla. — A widow who repeatedly refused to sell her Florida town house to one of the world's largest time-share companies has finally given in.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Westgate Lakes LLC paid 83-year-old Julieta Corredor $1.5 million for the two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo she and her late husband bought 32 years ago. That's about 10 times more than the couple paid.
Her refusal to sell led to a dispute that held up Westgate's efforts to build a pair of high-rise towers in Orlando.
The parties announced a resolution to the dispute two months ago, but neither side could discuss the sale price or details because of a confidentiality clause.
The Sentinel calculated the sale price based on tax stamps levied on public property-transfer documents. The comptroller's office says the figure is accurate.
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.