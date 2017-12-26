Tribe plans to open zip lines at west rim of Grand Canyon
A
A
Share via Email
PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. — The Hualapai (WAHL'-uh-peye) Tribe is expanding tourist offerings at the west rim of the Grand Canyon.
More than 1 million people a year visit Grand Canyon West, outside the boundaries of the national park. It's best known for the Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that juts out 70 feet from the canyon wall and gives visitors a view of the Colorado River 4,000 feet below.
The tribal corporation that runs it recently opened a restaurant in a connected visitor
In January, the corporation plans to open a pair of zip lines that will send guests nearly 1,000 feet above a side canyon. Each zip line will carry four people.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.