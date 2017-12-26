Vegas-area transit officials eye game-day stadium scenarios
LAS VEGAS — Transit planners are beginning to study ways to get traffic to-and-from a 65,000-seat domed stadium when it's completed near the Las Vegas Strip.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada executives have
Parking is expected to be scarce in Las Vegas under plans for the stadium being built for the Raiders in time for the NFL season to kick off in 2020.
Southern Nevada also has no passenger light rail like Atlanta or rapid transit like the Bay Area.
RTC General Director Tina Quigley says buses could be used in Las Vegas on game days, like Golden Knights Express buses that ferry hockey fans to T-Mobile Arena.
