London to beef up its police presence on New Year's Eve
A
A
Share via Email
London plans to beef up its police presence and closed down some roads for New Year's Eve after a year marked by repeated extremist attacks.
The Metropolitan Police said Thursday there's no specific threat to the city's massive celebration, which is focused on a fireworks display over the River Thames, but says the public should be vigilant.
Superintendent Nick Aldworth says both overt and covert protection methods will be used and revelers should expect to see armed police and vehicle barriers. Aldworth says police are asking the public to be patient on New Year's Eve because there will be many checkpoints in place.
Police say tickets for London's fireworks display have all been sold out and that those without a ticket should consider watching the event on television.
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.