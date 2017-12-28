Parts of 2 more Arizona highways set to close for the winter
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation says it plans more seasonal highway closures.
ADOT says portions of State Routes 261 and 273 in eastern Arizona's White Mountains will close Tuesday for the winter.
SR 261 will close between several miles south of State Route 260 and the SR 273 junction at Crescent Lake, while SR 273 will close between Sunrise Park and Big Lake.
The four-mile portion of SR 273 between SR 260 and Sunrise Park remains open to provide access to the ski area.
Other highways already closed for the winter include State Route 67 between Jacob Lake and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.
Others are State Route 473 to Hawley Lake in the White Mountains and part of State Route 366 up Mount Graham near Safford.
