Police: Suspicious item found at Sky Harbor wasn't dangerous
PHOENIX — Sky Harbor International Airport officials say roads adjacent to Terminal 3 were closed for about 90 minutes early Thursday while police checked a suspicious item.
Police Sgt. Vince Lewis says the item was determined to not be dangerous and that there was no threat was made in connection with the incident early Thursday morning.
Airport spokeswoman Krishna Patel says the incident had no major flight impacts and that operations returned to normal at approximately 2:30 a.m.
Terminal 3 serves Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Hawaiian Airlines.
