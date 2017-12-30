New Jerseyans now dealing with snow as bitter cold continues
A
A
Share via Email
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jerseyans are dealing with slick travel conditions in some areas as snow continues to fall across the state.
Forecasters say 1 to 4 inches of snow could fall before the precipitation end early Saturday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern areas, where the most snow is expected.
No major travel problems were being reported. But officials are urging drivers to reduce their speed and allow extra travel time.
The snow comes as the state continues to deal with bitter cold temperatures. High temperatures on Saturday were only expected to be in the low 20s.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia brain injury victim communicates with mom for first time since 1996
-
-
Emma Teitel: Harry and Meghan have a golden chance to upend wedding etiquette when it comes to guest lists
-
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.