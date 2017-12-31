More bollards could protect Las Vegas Strip pedestrians
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — Hundreds of additional bollards may be installed along the Las Vegas Strip to improve pedestrian safety.
Crews in December finished installing nearly 800 of the steel posts along Las Vegas Boulevard and the Clark County Commission on Tuesday will consider approving the installation of an additional 500.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the additional posts would be placed between Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road at a cost of $2.5 million.
The bollards are 4 feet (1.2
Altogether, the posts will shield about 3,200 feet of sidewalk.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.