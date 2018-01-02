2 die in climbing accident on South Africa's Table Mountain
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — Two people have died and a third has been injured in a climbing accident on Table Mountain, a major tourist destination in the South African city of Cape Town.
Local media report that two bodies were recovered Tuesday morning after emergency responders abseiled from a cable car to rescue the survivor late Monday.
After the rescue operation, hundreds of tourists who were stranded for hours on top of the mountain were ferried to the bottom in cable cars.
The African News Agency says the three climbers were using ropes when they fell and two died when they hit the ground. The agency quotes Merle Collins, a spokeswoman for South Africa's national parks service, as saying they had been abseiling down the mountain.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.