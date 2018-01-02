Dead-of-winter trips from northern lights to festivals
Never mind the cold weather! Bundle up and shake off the January blahs by planning a trip to a wintry destination where you can actually enjoy the season.
Head to Alaska or Iceland to see the northern lights. Plan a dogsledding excursion in Ely, Minnesota, or Finland's Lapland. Have dinner in a mountain yurt in Montana or see bison in the snow in Yellowstone. There are winter carnivals, too, like Quebec's Winter Carnival and Minnesota's Great Northern celebration. Or consider a trip to see ice sculptures at China's famous Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival.
Recreation options include skiing, snow biking, ice climbing, snow-kiting and Nordic skating, which is ice skating on a frozen trail like the Rideau Canal in Ottawa or the Lake Morey trail in Vermont.
