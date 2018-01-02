Texas lighthouse at Port Isabel reopens after renovations
PORT ISABEL, Texas — A 165-year-old lighthouse in South Texas has reopened after months of renovations.
An official with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says the Port Isabel Lighthouse reopened Tuesday. Spokesman Steve Lightfoot says the lighthouse had been closed since October 2016 for $630,000 in updates.
Port Isabel is at one end of the highway bridge connecting to South Padre Island. The lighthouse was built in 1853 and features 75 winding stairs leading to an expansive view of beaches.
