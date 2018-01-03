Life / Travel

New 4-D film unveiled for tourists at Mount Vernon

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2012, file photo, a group gathers around George Washington, portrayed by Dean Malissa, center, during President's Day activities at George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate in Mount Vernon, Va. Visitors to Mount Vernon will see a new 4-D film depicting the Founding Father‚Äôs role in the American Revolution, after the estate reopened its Revolutionary War Theater following a $2 million renovation. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

MOUNT VERNON, Va. — Visitors to George Washington's Mount Vernon estate will see a new 4-D film depicting the Founding Father's role in the American Revolution.

The estate has reopened its Revolutionary War Theater after a $2 million renovation.

A new 17-minute film accompanies the renovation, replacing the film that had been shown since the theatre first opened in 2006.

Mount Vernon says the 105-seat theatre , which features 4-D effects like falling snow and wafting fog, is one of its most popular attractions.

More than 100 re-enactors participated in production of the new film at locations throughout Virginia.

