Carlsbad Caverns sees first entry fee hike since 2012
A
A
Share via Email
CARLSBAD, N.M. — The entrance fee at a popular New Mexico attraction was raised for the first time since 2012.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the fee at Carlsbad Caverns National Park was upped Tuesday from $10 to $12.
Park officials say the fees are a "critical" source of funding for the park, with 80
Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce CEO Robert Defer says he believes tourism numbers will remain strong despite the higher cost of visiting Carlsbad's most well-known attraction.
The park is in the midst of upgrading its main elevator system, which is expected to be operational by May.
___
Information from: Carlsbad Current-Argus, http://www.currentargus.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Johanna Schneller: It's an ugly beginning for Netflix's The End of the F***ing World
-
Canadian actress Ellen Page marries New York dance teacher Emma Portner
-
Crown seeks dangerous offender status for Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr.
-
Fed-up passenger tired of waiting to disembark climbs onto wing through emergency exit
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.