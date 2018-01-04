Montana finishes year with least traffic deaths since 1989
A
A
Share via Email
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana finished the year with 186 traffic fatalities, the state's lowest count since 1989.
The Missoulian reported Tuesday that the tally was a slight decrease from last year, when 190 people died in traffic incidents.
The two-year stretch is the first time since 1948 and 1949 that state highways saw fewer than 200 deaths in back-to-back years.
Col. Tom Butler, chief of the Montana Highway Patrol, said the death tally is still a "tale of tragedy," but is a positive.
Montana's worst year on record for traffic deaths was 1972, when 395 people died.
In 1989, the count bottomed out at 181.
___
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia Power bringing in 1,000 people for biggest storm preparation in company history
-
-
Snowfall, rain warnings issued for Halifax, lengthy power outages possible
-
Johanna Schneller: It's an ugly beginning for Netflix's The End of the F***ing World
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.