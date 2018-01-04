National Park Service decreases number of free days for 2018
A
A
Share via Email
Acadia National Park is among 118 national parks nationwide that will offer fewer free entrance days amid budget challenges.
After waiving entrance fees for 16 days in 2016 and 10 days in 2017, the National Park Service announced last month that it will have four no-cost days this year. The remaining national parks don't charge entry fees.
The free days will be Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), the first day of National Park Week (April 21), National Public Lands Day (Sept. 22) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).
The move comes after the Park Service says it is considering raising vehicle entry fees at 17 busy parks including Acadia.
The agency estimates the increase would generate an additional $70 million to help address backlogged maintenance and infrastructure projects.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.