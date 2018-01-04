Ridership on train that travels to Grand Canyon up in 2017
A
A
Share via Email
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The railway that travels to the Grand Canyon saw an increase in ridership last year, even without December figures.
The Grand Canyon Railway goes 130 miles roundtrip between Williams and the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
Railway spokesman Bruce Brossman says nearly 165,400 people took the train last year, about 21,770 more than in 2016.
Brossman says bookings so far this year are outpacing last year's.
The railway operates from a historic depot in Williams.
An Amtrak station three miles away had served as a connector until it closed this week. Amtrak passengers now are rerouted through Flagstaff and can take a shuttle to and from Williams.
The closure didn't affect the Grand Canyon train. Xanterra (zan-TAYR'-uh) Parks and Resorts purchased the railway a decade ago.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.