Red Square, Bangkok temple among ice festival sculptures
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HARBIN, China — Ice sculptures of Moscow's Red Square and Bangkok's Temple of the Emerald Buddha are among landmarks featured in the world's largest ice festival.
The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the frigid northeastern Chinese city is known for massive, elaborate and colorfully lit ice sculptures featuring animals, cartoon characters and landmarks.
Some of this year's displays
Main activities start this week and the festival runs through late February, with heavy crowds expected during Lunar New Year celebrations, Feb. 15-23. Temperatures at this time of the year can dip below zero Fahrenheit (minus 18 Celsius).
Last year's festival drew 18 million visitors and 28.7 billion yuan ($4.4 billion) in tourism revenue for Harbin, data from the city's tourism bureau showed.
One park, the Harbin Ice-Snow World, features more than 2,000 ice sculptures made from 180,000 cubic meters (240,000 cubic yards) of ice collected from the Songhua River by nearly a thousand workers. In the evening, sculptures are lit with colorful lights.
The festival includes ice sculpture competitions as well as winter swimming, ice hockey, skiing and snow biking.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young girl hit by vehicle after running out into traffic: Halifax police
-
Johanna Schneller: It's an ugly beginning for Netflix's The End of the F***ing World
-
Bomb Cyclone watch: A closer look at the 'monster storm' heading up the east coast
-
Missing at Massey Hall: Beethoven, Bach stained-glass pieces lost in sands of time
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.