Austria: 2 German skiers killed in avalanche

BERLIN — Authorities say two German skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the Austrian Alps.

The two men, ages 25 and 26, were buried by the avalanche on Friday near Kals in Tyrol province. Rescue crews reached the younger man a few hours later, but were unable to save him.

The Austria Press Agency reports that police said the second man's body was located Saturday under about a meter (more than 3 feet) of snow.

