Austria: 2 German skiers killed in avalanche
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Authorities say two German skiers have been killed in an avalanche in the Austrian Alps.
The two men, ages 25 and 26, were buried by the avalanche on Friday near Kals in Tyrol province. Rescue crews reached the younger man a few hours later, but were unable to save him.
The Austria Press Agency reports that police said the second man's body was located Saturday under about a meter (more than 3 feet) of snow.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.