Grand Canyon keeps limits on water use due to pump problem
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Week-old mandatory conservation measures water remain in effect at Grand Canyon National Park while work is underway to fix malfunctioning pumps that deliver water to South Rim storage tanks as officials say further restrictions may be necessary.
The park's utility system provides water to millions of visitors annually in addition to the 2,000 residents who live within the park.
Conservation measures in effect include switching to disposable dishes and utensils at restaurants, serving water by request only and adopting low-water use methods for cleaning hotel rooms. Residents and visitors are asked to limit shower times, turn off faucets when shaving and brushing teeth and wash laundry and dishes with full loads.
Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux says potential next steps could include using hand sanitizer in restrooms and using portable toilets.
