The Latest: South Carolina airport to resume flights Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Latest on flight cancellations at South Carolina's busiest airport after a heavy winter storm (all times local):
3:30 p.m.
South Carolina's busiest airport is expected to resume normal operations on Sunday after dealing with the after-effects of the winter storm.
Charleston International Airport issued a statement saying that a single runway had been cleared of snow and ice and flights were given the OK to resume. The Air Force, which shares the runways with the airport, hired several snow plows to do the work.
The airport statement said flights were expected starting Sunday morning.
9:45 a.m.
Aviation officials say that runways remain closed South Carolina's busiest airport days after a snowstorm blew into the state.
Charleston International Airport issued a statement Saturday morning that the runways remain closed because of snow and ice. Officials say they're unable to predict when conditions will be safe for aircraft to take off and land.
Large airports serving Greenville, Myrtle Beach and Columbia are open. But Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell has said that his airport doesn't have much equipment for removing snow and ice because the coastal area normally sees so little frozen precipitation.
