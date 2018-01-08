Disney sells discounted Florida resident tickets
A
A
Share via Email
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is offering a January promotion again for Florida residents to buy multi-day tickets.
The Florida Resident Discover Disney special is a three-day ticket for $159 plus tax or a four-day ticket for $179 plus tax.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that it's a 14
Proof of Florida residency is required.
The tickets are valid for one park — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot or Animal Kingdom — per day unless the tickets are upgraded to park hoppers, which cost an additional $30 plus tax on the three-day ticket and $37.50 plus tax on the four-day ticket.
___
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Wanting it all right now creates a miserable life for yourself
Rather than spend money you don't have on things you don't need, make 2018 the year you focus on creating the life you want.