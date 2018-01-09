Trains disrupted as mud, water cover California tracks
MONTECITO, Calif. — Train service has been halted in the area of a deadly Southern California mudslide as boulders, debris and water cover the track.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says the main Union Pacific line running through Montecito has been blocked. Railroad spokesman Justin Jacobs says there have been several washouts along the line in the area left barren by the deadly Thomas fire.
Jacobs say crews are working to clear the track and some freight trains are being rerouted.
Amtrak says its Pacific Surfliner and Coast Starlight services and bus connections between Santa Barbara and Oxnard have been suspended and there isn't any alternative transportation right now.
Trains are still running north of Santa Barbara and south of Oxnard.
