Uber, Lyft to pay $3 per-ride fee at some Alaska airports
JUNEAU, Alaska — The state has announced that it will levy a $3 per-ride fee on ride-sharing programs that use the Anchorage and Fairbanks airports.
The Juneau Empire reports that the fee on companies such as Uber and Lyft will go into effect Feb. 1.
A bill that passed the legislature last year made Alaska the last state in the country to allow transportation network companies. A clause allows the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities to negotiate fees for ride-sharing companies to operate at state-owned airports.
Juneau Airport Manager Patty Wahto said Uber and Lyft will pay $1.50 per rider at the state' capital city airport. Wahto said that fee will be implemented soon.
No fees have been negotiated at other Southeast Alaska airports, such as those in Sitka and Ketchikan.
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com
