Burst pipe damages historic tavern frequented by Washington
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A historic tavern building in Virginia dating to the 18th century has suffered damage connected to this week's frigid temperatures.
The city of Alexandria says it is temporarily closing Gadsby's Tavern Museum in the city's Old Town section.
City officials say a sprinkler pipe burst Sunday evening. That led to flooding from the second floor to the basement in the museum building, which was built around 1785.
The privately operated Gadsby's Tavern Restaurant, which operates in an adjacent building built in 1792, was not affected.
The museum will be closed for at least the next two weeks.
Gadsby's was a social hub for the city in the era of the Founding Fathers. George Washington was a frequent patron, and each of the first five presidents visited the tavern.
