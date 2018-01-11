Los Cabos explored three different ways — by land, sea and air

Way down at the very southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, Los Cabos is a place of contrasts: Where ocean meets coastal deserts and luxurious resorts, and spas nestle among the rugged, rocky landscape. While you could spend your whole visit poolside sipping drinks and working on your tan, the best way to experience the region is to explore what land, sea and air have to offer.

By Land

No matter where you are in the convoy of utility vehicles speeding through the basin of a dry river gulch north of Cabo San Lucas, you will end up covered in a fine layer of ochre dust and sand. Take this piece of advice — bring a change of clothes and shower twice back at your resort. Cabo Adventures kits you out with bandanas to cover your face and hair, goggles to protect your eyes, a sturdy helmet, and a name tag (the only way to tell each other apart). After a safety lesson, you are let loose in a Polaris UTV, churning up dust as you race at highway speeds through sand dunes and over rocks. The adventure ends with the convoy racing onto the beach for a photo op with the roaring Pacific surf as a backdrop, before heading under the highway and past cows searching for a bit of shade. (cabo-adventures.com)

For those looking for a slower pace, spend the afternoon or evening wandering in and out of the galleries in San Jose del Cabo. Starting on the Day of the Dead at the end of October, and held every Thursday until June, a four-block area of the Gallery District is closed to traffic so visitors can sip wine as they meander into galleries to chat with the artists and along streets filled with music. For dinner, drop into Don Sanchez Restaurant. It updates its menu to take advantage of seasonal, local ingredients, but when I was there I had the Vegetarian Tclayuda — a black bean-and-corn truffle puree served on a crunchy fried tortilla and topped with cojita cheese — and a smoky mescal cocktail. (artcabo.com, donsanchezrestaurant.com)

By Sea

Swimming next to a whale shark — the largest fish in the world, and, yes, a member of the shark family — you feel dwarfed by the creature. At one point, our group of four swimmers is encircled by three of them, making it increasingly harder for us to avoid bumping into each other as we try to keep a respectful distance from these oceanic giants. Cabo Adventures drives tourists from Cabo San Lucas to La Paz — the capital of Baja California Sur — to swim with the whale sharks in the Sea of Cortez. Before we even get in the water we are given strict instructions — keep your distance, stay out of their way, don’t panic in the water — and a special sunscreen to protect us from the sun and the fish from any toxins. Snorkels in mouth, we’re finally allowed to dive in the water as the giants swim past, and with enough time to submerge our heads to see another behemoth feeding in the water with its mouth close to the surface.

While it is safe to swim further up the Baja peninsula along the Sea of Cortez, swimming in the ocean off Los Cabos is dangerous in many places because of an unforgiving undertow. That is why we spend the rest of our afternoon enjoying one of the seven pools at Grand Solmar Lands End Resort and Spa in Cabo San Lucas. The water of the hotel’s infinity pools merge seamlessly with the Pacific as we sip on white wine. (grandsolmarresort.com)

By Air

Visitors in need of an adrenalin rush should head straight to Wild Canyon Adventures, where eight zip lines cross the top of a steep and deep canyon. With more than 2,700 feet of lines strung across the gorge, it’s not unusual to see birds flying below you as you glide across the canyon alone or in tandem with your friends. If you need a bigger adrenalin boost, a cable car ferries the brave to a glass-floored gondola suspended from the centre of the canyon. There you can bungee jump toward the canyon floor 300 feet below, or try out the Sling Swinger, where you free fall before swinging back and forth like a pendulum. For those who are a little more cautious, Wild Canyon Adventures is also home to an animal sanctuary with rescued birds, animals and reptiles. (wildcanyon.com.mx)

You can celebrate braving the heights and thrills of the canyon with a visit to Fat Tuna Restaurant in downtown Cabo San Lucas. Chef Angel Carbajal uses fresh ingredients — including seafood caught daily — to create a menu of unique dishes like the Black Risotto, which features huitlacoche, a fungus that grows on ears of corn. You can end the evening by enjoying a nightcap and the views from the restaurant’s rooftop bar. Be sure to reserve in advance as the banquettes lining the edge of the balcony are popular because of their views of the busy street below. (fattunarestaurant.com)