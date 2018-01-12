Myrlie Evers tours Mississippi civil rights, history museums
JACKSON, Miss. — If you haven't visited the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the History of Mississippi Museum, you can attend Saturday through Tuesday, free of charge.
The Clarion-Ledger reports the W.K. Kellogg Foundation is sponsoring the weekend in
The museums are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. On Sunday, the museums are open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
After touring the museums, Myrlie Evers, the widow of slain NAACP leader Medgar Evers, said she felt she had "a better understanding of the state of Mississippi" — the state of her birth. She says she wept during the tour, saying she felt the blows, bullets and tears but also sensed "the hope that dwelled in the hearts of all of those people."
