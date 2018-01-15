Ritz Carlton, a luxury Saudi prison, takes Feb. 14 bookings
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The Ritz Carlton in Saudi Arabia's capital may be reopening its doors in times for Valentine's Day, after serving for several months as a prison for the country's elite caught up in what the government has described as a crackdown on corruption.
Sarah Walker-Kerr, a Dubai-based spokeswoman for Marriott, of which the Ritz Carlton is a subsidiary, declined to comment.
Phone lines to the hotel have been cut off since Nov. 5, when the crackdown began.
