Chicago sees record number of visitors in 2017
A
A
Share via Email
Chicago played host to a record 55.2 million visitors last year.
That's the estimate from City Hall and marks a 2.5
The figures are a clear indication that Chicago is becoming a bigger and bigger tourist attraction — particularly since the increase comes despite the fact that the city saw a dip in the number of business-related visits last year.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel tells the Chicago Tribune that part of the boost in leisure travel could be attributed to praise the city has received from such publications as Bon Appetit magazine, which named Chicago "restaurant city of the year" and the assertion from the Financial times that Chicago is "perhaps the most architecturally aware city on earth."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.