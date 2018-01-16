Colorado skier numbers down amid warm, dry winter
ASPEN, Colo. — Early season visits to Colorado ski resorts are down between 11 and 13
Colorado Ski Country USA, which represents 23 resorts, recorded 13
Separately, Vail Resorts, which isn't part of Colorado Ski Country USA, reported visits were down 10.8
After a promising start in October, warm, dry weather reduced the amount of natural snowfall. So, many resorts relied on snowmaking, said Melanie Mills, president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country.
"Unfortunately, the weather stopped
Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts, said the company's Western U.S. sites had received "truly historic low snowfall."
"Fortunately, conditions have improved at our western U.S. resorts in the last week with expanded open terrain due to recent storms," he said.
"However, we still remain behind typical conditions for this time of year in terms of open terrain and base depth."
Aspen Skiing Co. said snowfall has improved recently, with up to 17 inches falling in the past week. Storms last week allowed Aspen to open more terrain.
Colorado Ski Country USA noted the state's historically snowiest months are still ahead.
Snowpack in the Colorado mountains ranged from 34
Drought conditions have spread across virtually all of Colorado, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a federal agency that tracks conditions nationwide.
