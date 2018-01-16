Ethiopian Airlines to re-launch Zambia's national carrier
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopian Airlines says it has finalized an agreement with Zambia to re-launch the southern African country's national carrier.
The partnership with Zambia comes as Ethiopian Airlines is opening new routes and hubs and is acquiring new aircraft.
In a statement Tuesday, the airline said it will have a 45
"The launching of Zambia Airways will enable the
Gebremariam told The Associated Press earlier this month his company is also exploring opportunities in other African countries including Mozambique, Djibouti and Congo.
Ethiopian Airlines currently operates from hubs in Lomé, Togo with ASKY Airlines and in Lilongwe, Malawi. Its main hub is in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.
Ethiopian Airlines currently flies to more than 100 destinations. Airline officials say that recent currency devaluations in some African countries and a subsequent rise in jet fuel prices could hamper its profits.
