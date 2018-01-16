Utah community noted for working to keep sky dark at night
TORREY, Utah — A southern Utah gateway community to Capitol Reef National Park is being recognized for working to keep the stars bright at night.
The International Day Sky Association says its designation of Torrey as a dark sky community is the association's first for a Utah municipality or other legally organized community.
The association says Torrey's designation is key to preserving nighttime darkness at Capitol Reef, designated as a dark sky park in 2015.
Torrey's efforts include adopting a an ordinance requiring that street and building lighting be shielded and directed toward the ground and raising money to replace streetlight bulbs.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that communities in and around southern Utah that have passed or are considering light-curbing measures include Springdale, Boulder, Moab and Kanab in Utah and Page, Arizona.
