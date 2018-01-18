For sale: Beer hall that's one of Boston's oldest eateries
BOSTON — A German beer hall that's one of Boston's oldest restaurants is up for sale.
The Boston Globe reports the historic Jacob Wirth Co. restaurant is being sold by its longtime owner for an asking price of just over $1 million.
The restaurant, steps from Boston Common, was founded by a German immigrant in 1868. It has been designated a historic landmark by the city.
Current owner William Kevin Fitzgerald says only two other restaurants have been operating in Boston longer. One is the Union Oyster House that's America's oldest continually operated restaurant and oyster bar. The other is Charlestown's Warren Tavern.
Fitzgerald says personal financial struggles are prompting him to sell the business his family has owned since 1975. The restaurant filed for bankruptcy last year.
Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com
