South Dakota tourism continues growth in 2017
A
A
Share via Email
PIERRE, S.D. — Officials say South Dakota tourism continued growing in 2017, with increases in visitation, visitor spending and overall impact on the state's economy.
Tourism marked its eighth consecutive year of economic growth in South Dakota last year.
A new study by Tourism Economics finds that visitor spending in South Dakota reached $3.9 billion in 2017, an increase of 1.2
Visitation to South Dakota remained steady at 13.9 million visitors, a slight increase from the previous year.
James Hagen, secretary of the Department of Tourism, says while South Dakota's tourism industry felt the effects of the struggling agriculture economy and decreased discretionary income of households in the region, tourism demonstrated "great perseverance."
___
Online:
To view the full Tourism Economics report, visit www.SDVisit.com.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.