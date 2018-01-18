The Latest: Europe storm: Belgium closes port of Ghent
BERLIN — The Latest on a storm affecting parts of Europe (all times local):
10:45 a.m.
The port of Ghent has been closed because of the high winds that are lashing Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.
Belgium set of its code orange alert — the second highest storm warning — for the north of the country early Thursday and tram traffic had to be halted in parts of the capital Brussels, where several public parks had to be closed.
Trees were uprooted in several cities. Traffic at the international airport of Zaventem was largely uninterrupted.
___
10:30 a.m.
Dutch flag carrier KLM has cancelled 220 flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport as a powerful westerly storm lashes the Netherlands and other parts of Europe.
KLM and Schiphol warned of disruptions caused by Thursday's strong winds with the airport reporting scores of
The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute issued a Code Red, the most severe weather warning, for large parts of the country and said wind gusts reached 140 kph (87 mph) in the southern port of Hook of Holland.
Trains were also taking a battering, with many delays and
___
9:30 a.m.
Schools remain closed in many parts of Germany as the country prepares for a winter storm that's expected to come in from the west and bring heavy snow, rain and gusty winds.
Authorities warned Germans, especially in western and northern Germany, to not leave their homes on Thursday if possible.
German Railways said on its
Firefighters and police responded late Wednesday to numerous car crashes in northern and southern Germany because of heavy snowfall and slippery roads.
German news agency dpa reported that police said that there were crashes "every other minute" on highways between Wilhelmshaven and Westerstede in northern Germany.
