Gas tanker explodes on freeway; no injuries
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SALT LAKE CITY — A double tanker vehicle hauling gasoline exploded on Interstate 15 temporarily shutting down traffic in both directions in Salt Lake City on Thursday.
KUTV reports that no one was injured. The truck driver told police he believes his brakes caught fire, which led to the blaze.
The Utah Air National Guard brought in a specialized, massive fire truck able to extinguish jetliners on fire and drove right into the flames to spray it down.
Utah Highway Patrol says the tanker had 9,000 gallons of gas and 1,000 gallons of diesel.
Authorities say the freeway is likely damaged and could remain closed through Friday, causing more traffic troubles.
Northbound lanes reopened late Thursday but southbound lanes remained closed.
___
Information from: KUTV-TV, http://www.kutv.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.