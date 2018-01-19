Main span of Goethals Bridge hauled off for scrap
ELIZABETH, N.J. — The main span of the Goethals (GAH'-thuhlz) Bridge is headed to the scrap yard.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has released a time-lapse video that shows workers removing the 350-foot cantilever span, which has connected Elizabeth with Staten Island since 1928. It was lowered onto a barge to be taken to Port Newark for scrapping.
Demolition of the remaining bridge will continue through the year. A new bridge is expected to be finished this year.
