Technical glitches prompt Southwest Airlines flight problems
LOS ANGELES — Southwest Airlines says computer problems delayed or
Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish says Friday afternoon's problems at LAX lasted about 3
The cause is under investigation.
Parrish says a separate problem affected flights at Austin's airport.
The problems sparked angry tweets from passengers whose flights were delayed or
The Dallas-based airline had more delayed flights Friday — nearly 500 by early evening — than any other U.S. carrier, according to tracking service FlightAware.
However, it's unclear how many of those delays were due to the technical problems.
