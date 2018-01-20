Historic Adirondack hotel reopens after 4-year restoration
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A landmark 90-year-old hotel in the Adirondacks has reopened after a four-year, $35 million restoration.
The Hotel Saranac in the village of Saranac Lake began accepting guests earlier this week after being closed since 2013. The property was purchased by the Wilton, New Hampshire-based Roedel Companies for about $1.5 million and is affiliated with Hilton's Curio Collection of hotels.
It features 82 guest rooms, a restaurant and a bar. Its gift shop is expected to open Saturday. A salon and spa will open at a later date.
The original hotel opened in 1927 and was the
