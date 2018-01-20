Life / Travel

Shutdown closes Hawaii volcano park; Pearl Harbor still open

HONOLULU — A federal government shutdown has caused one Hawaii national park to close and another to struggle to stay open.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which draws tourists and hikers to the site of active volcanoes, closed Saturday for the safety of visitors.

Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane says some areas including Highway 11 and trails are open. But access could change without notice.

Ferracane says overnight camping will not be allowed and guests in the lodging facilities must leave by Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Pearl Harbor and its historic sites, including the USS Arizona Memorial and the visitor centre , will stay open through Monday.

Non-profit Pacific Historic Parks said in a news release it's providing funds so the Park Service can operate Pearl Harbor sites for at least three days.

