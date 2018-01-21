Dozens of flights cancelled at Denver airport due to storm
A
A
Share via Email
DENVER — Officials say about 190 flights have been
Airport officials say passengers should check directly with their airline for information on delays or cancellations on Sunday.
The Federal Aviation Administration also is using a ground delay to space out planes arriving at the Denver airport. Airport officials say those delays are averaging about 2.5 hours.
Crews began working overnight to treat the airport's surfaces and officials said the airfield was in good condition. But officials said blowing snow and low visibility is a concern as winds pick up speed.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: How to get yourself in a saving state of mind
If you want to save, you need to change how you think about spending.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: 7 sure-fire ways to sink your savings
There are many ways to ensure you don't save enough money to achieve your goals. Here are seven.