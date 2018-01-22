Czech police identify second German victim in hotel fire
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech police have identified a second victim from Germany in a hotel fire in downtown Prague that killed four.
Two people died at the scene after the blaze broke out in the Eurostars David hotel on Saturday evening. Police said they were a German man born in 1996 and a woman from South Korea born in 1997.
Two women died later in a hospital. Police said on Monday one of the two was a German born in 1997.
The nationality of the fourth victim hasn't been determined yet.
The hotel is located in walking distance to the city's historical
