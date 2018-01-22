Will the unique culture of Miami's Coconut Grove survive?
MIAMI — With its artsy vibe, lush landscapes and free-roaming peacocks, Coconut Grove has long been known as a bohemian paradise.
It's also Miami's oldest
But as new buildings rise and its business district revitalizes, Coconut Grove is at risk of losing its unique history and tropical culture. Older homes are being turned into mansions of concrete and glass. Locals are fighting to reduce the size of new construction and preserve green space.
Visitors will want to see historic sites like The Barnacle, the Mariah Brown House and the Vizcaya Museum.
